MARTA has received a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to fund operation of its Fresh MARTA Markets and expand the program to provide greater food access in DeKalb County.
MARTA currently operates markets at West End, H.E. Holmes, Bankhead, College Park, and Five Points rail stations in the cities of Atlanta and College Park.
The $851,677.10 grant will continue operations at those markets and pay for additional markets to be established at Kensington and Doraville rail stations next spring.
Fresh MARTA Markets will open for the winter season beginning with Five Points in late January. The regular season begins in mid-April at West End and includes a new market opening at Kensington Station on April 14. You can find the 2022 winter and regular season schedules, and an opening date for the Doraville market here MARTA (itsmarta.com).
Launched in 2015, Fresh MARTA Markets provide convenient access to affordable, fresh produce in food deserts and expand opportunities for Georgia’s local growers to sell their fruits and vegetables. MARTA operates the markets in partnership with Community Farmers Markets, with support from Open Hand Atlanta, Wholesome Wave GA, and Urban Recipe, and together have served over 150,000 people over the last four years, selling more than 170,000 pounds of produce.
This USDA grant expands operations through 2024 and will allow MARTA to serve an additional 250,000 people and source $100,000 worth of produce from local farms.
“MARTA appreciates the support of Senator Raphael Warnock and the Senate Agriculture Committee in helping secure this grant that ensures everyone has access to fresh, affordable produce, and that small- and medium-sized farms in Georgia have equal opportunity to sell their products and support the local economy,” said MARTA General Manager and CEO Jeffrey Parker.
