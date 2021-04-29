The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of former Sheriff Robert H. McMichael II, who died April 28.
According to a news release, McMichael died at his home, but his age and cause of death were not released. He served as sheriff from 1989 to 1993, and after leaving office, President Bill Clinton appointed him to be the United States Marshal for the Northern District of Georgia.
Before being elected sheriff in 1988, McMichael was the chief special agent with the intelligence unit of the Fulton District Attorney's Office and served as a special intelligence agent with the DA’s office.
The Atlanta native graduated in 1960 from now-defunct Luther Judson Price High School. He received a bachelor’s degree from Morehouse College in 1964 and a juris doctor degree from Princeton University’s Woodrow Wilson School (which changed its name to the School of Public and International Affairs in June) in 1981. McMichael also finished extensive training at the Atlanta Police Academy and the Georgia Police Academy.
He is survived by his wife, Kathye A. McMichael, daughters, Arlene Brooks (a retired Fulton sheriff’s office captain), Belinda McMichael and other family members.
Details about McMichael’s funeral service will be shared when more information is available. Murray Brothers Funeral Home will handle arrangements.
