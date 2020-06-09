Following problems with voting at some polling precincts in the June 9 primary election, the Fulton County Department of Registration and Elections has received permission to extend voting hours from 7 to 9 p.m. at all locations to give residents more time to cast ballots.
In a news release, the department announced it has asked for an received an order from a Fulton Superior Court judge to extend the voting hours. Any registered voter in line at that time will be allowed to vote.
Starting at 7 p.m., ballots will no longer be scanned but will be placed in provisional ballot envelopes, per O.C.G.A. 21-4-418(d).
Other than early voting in March for the March 24 presidential primary election, which was then postponed until May 19 and then again until June 9 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the June 9 election is the first one where poll workers in Fulton and across Georgia operated the new electronic voting machines this year.
While the majority of polling places operated smoothly, a number of sites experienced challenges with equipment throughout the day.
Also, the department will host an election briefing at 7:15 p.m., and the public can watch by visiting https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYH7E0jH6HxE-3KTRluH8SQ.
Check back with the Neighbor later today for updates on the election and results.
