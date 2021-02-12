Officials who have called on Fulton County to provide a COVID-19 vaccination site south of Interstate 20 have gotten their wish.
The county will move its south Fulton location from the Fulton County Executive Airport at Brown Field (formerly Charlie Brown Airport) in Atlanta to the Georgia International Convention Center (GICC) in College Park Feb. 16.
“We are opening a vaccination site at the GICC because of the discussion here and with the (county) board of health,” College Park Mayor Bianca Motley Broom said.
Broom and other officials discussed the issue at the Fulton Board of Commissioners’ Feb. 12 special called mayors’ meeting, which was held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.
As a way to serve the entire county, Fulton has two others vaccination sites: a central one at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta and a northern one at the board of health’s facility in Alpharetta.
But at the mayors’ meeting a week earlier, officials complained about the lack of a better located south Fulton vaccination site since the airport one is north of I-20 on the county’s southwest side, and Broom offered to open a site at the center.
District 6 Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman, who represents part of south Fulton, asked if the airport site would reopen after closing once the center’s vaccination location replaced it.
County Manager Dick Anderson said the center has the capacity to handle 1,200 vaccinations per day, double what the airport site does, and that the inconsistent rollout of the vaccine from week to week .
“We’ve seen the supply go up. (The county is giving) 13,000 vaccinations this week and (has) a supply of 2,500 for next week,” he said. “Maybe that will change, but the unevenness is concerning. … We could reopen the aviation site at some point or have mobile sites go to different areas. I was talking to Mayor (Vince) Williams in Union City about doing mobile vaccine site in the back lot of City Hall.”
Abdur-Rahman said she has talked to some nonprofits that are willing to provide space and volunteers to help bring a second vaccination site to south Fulton.
