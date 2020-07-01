070820_MNS_Firehouse_hiring employee and customer

A Firehouse Subs employee bags a sandwich for a customer.

 Special Photo

Firehouse Subs, a Jacksonville, Florida-based chain of fast-casual sandwich shops, is hiring nearly 200 employees in its 57 metro Atlanta restaurants as they reopen their dining rooms after being closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Firehouse Subs plans to fill crew member, shift leader and management positions. The award-winning brand seeks to fill part- and full-time jobs with positive, energetic and dedicated individuals. Interested applicants can call their local restaurant to apply.

Interested applicants should visit firehousesubs.com/find-a-firehouse/ to find their nearest Firehouse Subs Atlanta restaurant and phone number, call and ask to speak to a manager about applying.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.