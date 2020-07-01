Firehouse Subs, a Jacksonville, Florida-based chain of fast-casual sandwich shops, is hiring nearly 200 employees in its 57 metro Atlanta restaurants as they reopen their dining rooms after being closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Firehouse Subs plans to fill crew member, shift leader and management positions. The award-winning brand seeks to fill part- and full-time jobs with positive, energetic and dedicated individuals. Interested applicants can call their local restaurant to apply.
Interested applicants should visit firehousesubs.com/find-a-firehouse/ to find their nearest Firehouse Subs Atlanta restaurant and phone number, call and ask to speak to a manager about applying.
