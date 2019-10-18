Those looking for fun around south Fulton County for Halloween can check out these community events:
City of South Fulton
-The City of South Fulton Parks and Recreation Department presents its annual Fall Festival. Attendees are invited to come out and enjoy free trick-or-treating for the family, food trucks, funnel cakes, Italian Ice, game trucks, entertainment, and end the night with a Screen on the Green featuring the Summer Hit Movie Lion King with free drinks and popcorn. The fun takes place on Oct. 26 starting at 3 p.m. at Welcome All Park located at 4255 Will Lee Road in South Fulton.
College Park and Hapeville
-Kids of all ages can enjoy a safe Halloween outing at Trunk-or-Treat, hosted by the College Park Police Department. The fun will kick-off at 6 p.m. on Oct. 30 at the College Park Police Southside Precinct Parking Lot located at 2330 Godby Road in College Park. There will be prizes for best costumes and best decorated vehicles along with free candy, games, and more for all to enjoy. Registration is required for all participating businesses and organizations. Call 404-761-3131 for more information.
-Each year, Hapeville’s Trunk-or-Treat event is more successful and the number of attendees grows. This year, the sixth annual event is an opportunity to combine all community efforts and create a fun and safe Halloween experience. The activities will be held at Master Park at 488 King Arnold Street (near the Hapeville Library) on Oct. 31 at 6:30 p.m. Free food and candy, contests and games will be a part of the fun. For more information, visit www.hapeville.org.
East Point
-On Oct. 25, attendees 21 and older can enjoy the Halloween Breeew Bash, hosted by Party of 2 Brew Crew, at Kupcakerie located at 2781 Main Street in East Point. Starting at 7 p.m., festivities will include a costume contest, hookah and prize giveaways. Attendees can also enjoy a DJ, food trucks and a variety of beers. For more information, e-mail PartyofTwoBrewCrew@gmail.com
-The city of East Point’s fifth annual Halloween Festival will be held in a new location this year – in front of the newly constructed city hall building at 2757 East Point Street. The fun will begin at 5 p.m. on Oct. 31 and features games, food, contests with prizes and a haunted house. The family-friendly event is open to all.
Fairburn
-Halloween will come early at Cornerstone Fellowship Church in Fairburn. The church will host a Trunk-or-Treat event with food, games and tons of candy. The fun starts at 3 p.m. on Oct. 26. The church is located at 3310 Bethsaida Road in Fairburn.
-Just in time for Halloween, Chef Sonya will teach a Beginners Candy Making class at the South Fulton Learning Center, located at 6225 Georgia 92 in Fairburn. During the class, which runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 26, students will melt, mold, dip and make various candy, including bark, peanut butter cups, turtles and more for Halloween or gift giving. Students will go home with lots of samples. Tickets for the class are $25. Visit www.facebook.com/kingkreationspcs for more information.
Serenbe in Chattahoochee Hills
-Back by popular demand, “The Sleepy Hollow Experience” will once again have heads rolling at the Serenbe Playhouse at 10950 Hutchesons Ferry Road. Now through Nov. 3, patrons will enjoy a fresh adaptation by Serenbe Playhouse’s Brian Clowdus that transforms the play into an immersive Halloween experience. Due to popular request, the whole family can also come to Tarrytown and experience the retelling of this classic American ghost story in the comfort of daylight. This is a traveling performance without seating, but chairs and mobility assistance can be provided by request through the Box Office. For ticket information and play times, visit www.serenbeplayhouse.com.
