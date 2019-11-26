Fernbank Museum is celebrating 10 years of a holiday season highlighting traditions and customs from around the world.
Through January 12 2020, visitors can check out the special exhibition, Winter Wonderland, at the museum which features 30 displays decorated by local cultural partners, including two floors of holiday trees and case displays that recognize various celebrations as well as traditions, events and practices from around the world.
Cultural partners participating in Fernbank's 10th anniversary of Winter Wonderland include more than 30 consulates and community partners representing five continents that have joined together to make this signature exhibit possible.
Many of the exhibits include trees decorated to represent a culture or place from around the world.
Additional programming includes storytelling and other educational programs, along with a Winter Wonderland scavenger hunt that challenges guests to discover unique ornaments and objects throughout the exhibit.
Winter Wonderland’s lead support for cultural learning is provided by the Nissan Foundation, Primerica and Publix Super Market Charities. Guests can enjoy Winter Wonderland from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily with museum admission as well as during Fernbank After Dark events.
Additional holiday events include a Fernbank After Dark Holiday Party for adults on December 13 starting at 7 p.m. The museum is also a special exhibit, Traveling the Silk Road, until January 5, 2020 and Pandas 3D playing through February 13 2020.
Fernbank is located at 767 Clifton Road NE in DeKalb County and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fernbank will be closed Nov. 28 and Dec. 25 and will open at 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 31, following the ticketed Noon Year’s Eve event. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.FernbankMuseum.org or call 404-929-6400.
