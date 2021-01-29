In honor of Black History Month, Emory University Libraries and the BronzeLens Film Festival are partnering to host a free Feb. 7 online screening of a movie featuring Pellom McDaniels III.
McDaniels, who served as curator of African American collections at Emory’s Stuart A. Rose Manuscript, Archives and Rare Book Library, died in April at age 52. The event, titled “Athlete. Scholar. Activist: Chapters in the Life of Dr. Pellom McDaniels III,” will be held at 3 p.m. It will start with a screening of the film “Flash Here and There Like Falling Stars: The Life and Work of Dr. Pellom McDaniels III,” followed by a conversation.
McDaniels, who played for the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons, earned his master’s and doctoral degrees from Emory. He focused his life’s work on researching, collecting and sharing the stories of African Americans throughout history.
At the discussion following the screening, speakers will include:
♦ Valerie Boyd, journalist, award-winning author, Charlayne Hunter-Gault distinguished writer in residence and an associate professor of journalism at the University of Georgia
♦ Leatrice Ellzy, executive director of Hammonds House Museum in Atlanta, senior director of programming at the Apollo Theater in New York and a frequent participant in arts conversations
♦ Fahamu Pecou, interdisciplinary artist, the fall 2020 Emory Arts and Social Justice Fellow and a scholar who worked with McDaniels when she was a student in Emory’s doctoral program
♦ Joe Posnanski, senior writer at The Athletic who was named national sportswriter of the year by five organizations, two-time Emmy winner as part of NBC’s digital Olympics coverage and the author of five books
It will be moderated by Nsenga Burton, co-director of the Film and Media Management concentration at Emory and an author, multimedia journalist, blogger, filmmaker and producer.
To register for the event, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/athlete-scholar-activist-chapters-in-the-life-of-dr-pellom-mcdaniels-tickets-132959199545.
