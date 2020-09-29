Meet the candidates:

Name, age: Bob Ellis, 50

Occupation: vice president for product management and training, CNA Financial

Education: bachelor’s of business administration degree in finance, University of Georgia, 1992

Family: wife Jennifer; children Chandler, 23; Lindsey, 21; and Nathan, 17

Top three issues: mental health, criminal justice reform/public safety, fiscal responsibility and transparency in county government

Campaign website: www.bobellisforfulton.com

Name, age: Justin Holsomback, 31

Occupation: IT recruiter for Aquesst Strategic Search

Education: attended Kennesaw State University in pursuit of a bachelor’s degree in biology but did not graduate

Family: engaged to Rachel Paule

Top three issues: public transit expansion, public health access and electoral reform

Campaign website: www.justinholsomback.com