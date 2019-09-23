Changes to Paulding voting locations expected to be approved today, Sept. 23, addresses safety concerns about thousands of voters driving onto school campuses on days when classes are in session in 2020.
The new list the Paulding County Board of Elections was considering today cuts six of the eight schools used in the 2018 elections, said county elections supervisor Deidre Holden.
“We felt that it was best for us to begin withdrawing from the schools and finding locations in our community that people will not be affected, especially our kids,” she said.
Schools used as voting locations will be reduced from eight in 2018 to three this year because “it’s a safety concern for our students that attend those schools” as the county prepares for what is expected to be high voter turnouts for state and presidential elections in 2020, Holden said.
County schools cut from the list include Ragsdale Elementary School; Scoggins, Austin and Moses middle schools; Paulding County and Hiram high schools.
However, Nebo and Shelton schools will remain from the 2018 list, and Russom Elementary will be added as a new location.
She said the timing of this year’s Election Day on Nov. 5 is “not a problem” because it is scheduled as a professional learning day for Paulding teachers and no students will be at the schools.
However, there are timing concerns about the dates for the 2020 Presidential Preference Primary, 2020 General Primary and Nonpartisan General elections; and runoff elections both this year and 2020, she said.
The 2020 Presidential Preference Primary is set for March 24, and the General Primary election is set for May 19, according to the Georgia Secretary of State’s office.
“We do have an issue in May when the primary (election) is set and it’s the last week of school,” Holden said. “It’s hard for the school system to call school off that day.”
The dates for runoff elections, if needed, following the November elections in 2019 and 2020 also are scheduled as regular school days, she said.
Holden said she was expecting “huge” turnouts in 2020 after seeing a 62% voter participation in November 2018.
“People are voting. People are involved. They are concerned, and they should be,” she said. “I’m excited to see those numbers continually … go up.”
The elections office added more than 19,000 registered voters to its rolls since December 2018 to bring the county’s total to about 118,000, Holden said.
Most of the new voters live in the county’s eastern edge -- from the Cedarcrest Road area bordering Cobb County in the north to the Douglas County line in the south, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.