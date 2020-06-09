After being delayed once by the COVID-19 pandemic, Election Day for the primary campaign has arrived.
The primary election was to take place May 19, and the presidential primary election was to be held March 24 (and then May 19), but both were postponed until June 9.
In Fulton County, the polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. Voters may need an hour or more to get through lines that are expected to be longer than normal due to restrictions and health measures in place because of the outbreak.
However, with so many residents voting early via in-person or absentee ballots, turnout could be lighter than normal on Election Day. The secretary of state’s office June 4 announced over 1 million residents had already voted early, with more than 800,000 through absentee ballots.
