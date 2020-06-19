As the nation continues to shelter in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Einstein Bros. Bagels is offering dads a free “Roadie” Hash Brown as a way to get away on Father’s Day if they order breakfast on the restaurant’s app and pick it up.
“I think we all know Dad enjoys getting out of the house,” Teka O’Rourke, Einstein Bros. Bagels’ vice president of marketing, said in a news release. “We can’t think of a better Father’s Day gift than giving him a good reason to go for a drive, at his own leisure. If a free ‘Roadie’ Hash Brown isn’t reason enough, breakfast that makes everyone in the family happy should be.”
Download the Einstein Bros. Bagels mobile app on the App Store or on Google Play and simply click “Order Now” to order ahead breakfast for Dad. Orders are available to pick up via walk-in, curbside or the drive-thru at select locations.
For more information, visit www.einsteinbros.com.
