To celebrate National Bagel Day, which is Jan. 15, two restaurant chains with metro Atlanta locations are giving away free bagels.
First, Einstein Bros. Bagels is offering one free egg sandwich of their choice with any purchase if they order ahead using its mobile app. The offer runs through Jan. 31, and there are 11 egg sandwiches to choose from.
“Our breakfast sandwiches start with a fresh-baked bagel, straight out of the oven. That is pretty awesome,” Chad Thompson, head of culinary innovation at Einstein Bros. Bagels, said in a news release. “But, what makes our egg sandwiches undeniably the best is the fresh-cracked eggs, high-flavor ingredients and signature shmears that will make you look forward to getting out of bed in the morning.”
The offer excludes license stores inside colleges, airports, hotels and hospitals. For more information, visit www.einsteinbros.com.
Second, Dunkin’ (formerly Dunkin’ Donuts) will hand out one free plain bagel to the first 100 customers who come to each participating location.
For more information, visit www.dunkindonuts.com.
Some other restaurants, including Panera Bread, celebrate National Bagel Day on Feb. 9 by also offering freebies then.
