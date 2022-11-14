Tri-Cities High School’s visual and performing arts magnet program presents “Timeline” Nov. 17 to 20th in the Viola Turner Theater at Tri-Cities High School in East Point.
“As this brand new and originally created magical musical transports you, please be ready to be amazed and buckle up for your journey down a life through teens in 2022,” a news release said. “’Timeline’” is an original theatrical musical production traveling through the mental health and well-being of the brilliant, artistic, fun, heavy, creative, and complicated minds of teens told by the youth themselves.”
The school’s visual and performing arts magnet program has talented students that are working to expose the importance of the arts to the community and nationwide.
This production is created by Freddie Hendricks, Tri-Cities High Theater Department’s new magnet director. The musical is written by musical theater students, the musical direction is by Andre Dennis, and choreography is by Tri-Cities alumni Taron Harris. Multi-media design is by Byron C. Horne, and technical direction is by the technical theater classes.
Show times are Nov. 17 and 18 at 7 p.m., Nov. 19 at 2 and 7 p.m., and Nov. 20 at 5 p.m.
Admission is $20 for adults. Students and seniors pay $15.
Viola Turner Theater is at Tri-Cities High, 2575 Harris St., East Point.
