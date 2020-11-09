Early voting for the Dec. 1 special runoff election for the District 5 U.S. House of Representatives seat previously held by John Lewis has begun.
Fulton County announced it will take place on weekdays Nov. 9 through 25 and one Saturday (Nov. 21), all from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., but the polls will be closed Nov. 11 in observance of the Veterans Day holiday.
In a seven-candidate race Sept. 29, Democrats Kwanza Hall and Robert Franklin, who garnered 31.75% and 28.55% of the vote, respectively, advanced to the runoff after getting the most votes.
The runoff winner will hold the seat only until January, when Democrat Nikema Williams, who won the Nov. 3 general election against Republican Angela Stanton-King, takes office. The special election was called because Lewis died after winning the June 9 primary election, leaving the seat open. The district includes parts of Clayton, DeKalb and Fulton counties.
The Fulton early voting sites are as follows:
♦ Buckhead Library: 269 Buckhead Ave. NE, Atlanta
♦ C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center: 3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW, Atlanta
♦ College Park Library: 3647 Main St., College Park
♦ Evelyn G. Lowery Library at Cascade: 3665 Cascade Road, Atlanta
♦ Metropolitan Library: 1332 Metropolitan Pkwy. SW, Atlanta
♦ Northwest Branch at Scotts Crossing Library: 2489 Perry Blvd. NW, Atlanta
♦ Ponce De Leon Library: 980 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta
Residents are being asked to wear a face covering when voting in person. Those in line will also be asked to stand at least 6 feet apart from one another in accordance with social distancing recommendations.
Visit the Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter Page at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov or Fulton County Registration & Elections at https://bit.ly/36ndnCr for information on where voters must cast ballots Dec. 1.
