Early voting is under way for the two Oct. 15 special runoff elections. It began Oct. 7 and runs through Oct. 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
Residents will be casting ballots for candidates in the District 6 Fulton County Board of Commissioners race to fill the seat vacated by Emma Darnell, who died in May, and in the District 2 Atlanta Board of Education special election to replace Byron Amos, who left the post in January to run for the District 3 Atlanta City Council seat.
In the District 6 race, Joe Carn and Gordon Joyner are heading to a runoff after getting 26.33% and 20.04%, respectively. In the District 2 campaign, Aretta Baldon and Davida Huntley are bound for a runoff after receiving 30.65% and 25.27%, respectively.
Early voting will take place at the following locations:
C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center: 3201 M.L. King Jr. Drive SW, Atlanta
East Point Library: 2757 Main St., East Point
Fairburn Library: 60 Valley View Drive, Fairburn
Fulton County Government Center: 130 Peachtree St. SW, Atlanta
South Fulton Service Center: 5600 Stonewall Tell Road, College Park
For more information on the election, visit www.fultoncountyga.gov/rae-home.
