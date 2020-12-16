The Ravinia office complex in Dunwoody is brightening the season by hosting Ornaments of Gratitude, a holiday lights and ornaments display and fundraiser.
This year, Ravinia seeks to celebrate the holiday season while supporting the Greater Atlanta COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund through Ravinia’s Ornaments of Gratitude, a campus-wide ornament display to thank community donors for their generosity.
With every donation of $50 or more to the fund, Ravinia will match it with a personalized gratitude ornament to show its appreciation. The 11-by-13-inch special ornaments will be displayed on tree trunks throughout the Ravinia property Dec. 4 through 31. Guests are invited to view the display and lights through the end of the year.
“This has been a challenging year for all, and our community deserves our help this holiday season as we look to spread joy and happiness,” Lynn Lewis, director of property management for Hines, the company that owns Ravinia, said in a news release. “Our partnership with the United Way of Greater Atlanta and the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta will allow us to continue to serve those in our community who need it most. We hope Ravinia Holiday in Lights brings cheer to everyone impacted by the pandemic!”
Dec. 16, Ravinia will pull out all the stops for a free, socially distant event to commemorate the season with its 2020 Ravinia Holiday in Lights event. From 5:30 to 8 p.m., guests of all ages can enjoy the decorative lights and ornaments seen throughout the property, sing along with merry carolers and relish in a surprise visit from Santa Claus. To keep guests as safe as possible, masks are required, and guests should abide by social distancing guidelines set forth by the CDC.
For more information or to reserve a spot in the Dec. 16 event, visit www.raviniadrive.com/holidayinlights.
