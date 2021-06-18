A Dunwoody City Council member announced she is resigning this summer because she and her husband are moving out of the city.
Pam Tallmadge, who represents District 1, submitted her letter of resignation to the city June 8, and wrote she’s stepping down “due to personal life changes.” Her resignation is effective July 15.
In an interview, Tallmadge said she and her husband Keith were planning to move to St. Petersburg, Florida, to be closer to one of their three adult sons, who lives there. She was first voted onto the council in a special election in 2015, when Danny Shortal vacated the District 1 seat to run for mayor, and was reelected two years later.
In early April she announced she would not seek reelection because she believes in term limits but planned to serve out her tenure, which ends Dec. 31. However, when an individual contacted the Tallmadges in late April about buying their house, which wasn’t for sale, the offer was so good that they accepted it and decided to temporarily move to Woodstock.
“My husband said, ‘Let’s try this number,’ and they said yes,” she said.
Tallmadge grew up in Colorado before moving to Dunwoody while in high school in the 1980s, and her husband is a Florida native, so they had thought about moving to Denver, where another son lives, or St. Petersburg.
“That’s what we like about St. Pete. It’s a small-town feel in a big city,” she said.
Tallmadge has endorsed Catherine Lautenbacher, programs director for Leadership Sandy Springs, as her possible interim replacement. Dunwoody spokeswoman Jennifer Boettcher said Mayor Lynn Deutsch plans to appoint Tallmadge’s replacement this summer but has not announced the date yet.
Tallmadge, who’s been back in Dunwoody for just over three decades, said she’ll cherish her time as a council member.
“You think you know your city,” she said. “I’ve lived here a long time, 31 years, and you think you really know your city well and you go into your seat thinking, ‘I know this and I know that.’ There’s a lot to learn. In the first year I stayed pretty quiet and soaked it all in. …
“It was wonderful, and it was such an honor when people needed help or guidance. I just loved every minute of it. Our staff, including our police department, is so talented and knowledgeable. The culture in City Hall is like a family. So I’m really going to miss working with those folks.”
