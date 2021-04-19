One local organization is using the game of cornhole to raise money for underinsured individuals needing vision and hearing services.
The Atlanta Lions Club’s Cornhole for a Cause Tournament, set for May 6 at Porters Brew & Que in Dunwoody, will benefit the Georgia Lions Lighthouse Foundation. The foundation offers vision and hearing services for underinsured Georgia residents, including eye exams, eyeglasses, eye surgeries and hearing aids.
The event, co-hosted by the club’s Scott Rogers (president) and Phil Minnes (board chair), will also celebrate White Cane Month, which raises awareness of the white cane’s ability to help the blind move freely and safely from one place to another.
Registration and practice start at 5 p.m., and the competition commences at 6 p.m. Prizes for the top teams will be given for first place ($250), second ($150) and third ($100). There also will be other prizes, raffles and maybe even a little trivia.
Not into cornhole? Attendees can participate just for the camaraderie and barbecue, and the restaurant will donate a portion of your tab to the fundraiser. Porters is located at 5486 Chamblee Dunwoody Road.
Tickets are $50 for a two-person team and $30 for individuals. Sponsorships are also available. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/3gjTOli.
