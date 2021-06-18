John Lange, 82, was struck and killed by a car while attempting to walk across an intersection June 16.
Dunwoody Police officers and DeKalb County Fire Rescue were dispatched to a person struck by an automobile at the intersection of Vermack Road and Parliament Drive at around 5:40 p.m.
Officers arrived minutes later and found Lange unresponsive on the ground. Dunwoody officers and bystanders began life-saving measures prior to the arrival of DeKalb County Fire Rescue.
Lange was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police say the driver of the vehicle, an 83-year-old Sandy Springs resident, immediately stopped and remained at the scene. No criminal charges have been made at this time and the crash investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding this crash should contact Dunwoody Police Officer Guinevere Wiencek at 678-382-6919 or email Guinevere.Wiencek@dunwoodyga.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.