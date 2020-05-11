The Fulton County Registration and Elections Department has announced the dates and sites for early voting in the June 9 primary election and is warning residents to expect long wait times due to social distancing caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Election Day will also include the presidential preference primary and some special elections. Early voting in Fulton will take place weekdays May 18 through June 5, except Memorial Day (May 25), and one Saturday (May 30) from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It will be held at the following sites:
♦ Alpharetta Library, 10 Park Plaza, Alpharetta
♦ C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center, 3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW, Atlanta
♦ Garden Hills Elementary School Gymnasium, 285 Sheridan Drive, Atlanta
♦ Sandy Springs Library, 395 Mount Vernon Hwy. NE, Sandy Springs
♦ South Fulton Service Center, 5600 Stonewall Tell Road, College Park
Due to health concerns regarding fellow voters and poll workers, voters are being asked to wear a face covering when voting in person. Those in line will also be asked to stand at least six feet apart from one another in accordance with social distancing recommendations. As Fulton seeks to limit the total number of people inside each voting location, voters should expect longer lines than normal at polling locations, and the county encourages voters to vote by mail if possible.
Some early voting locations will not be polling locations on Election Day June 9. Visit the secretary of state’s My Voter Page at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov or the Fulton website at https://bit.ly/3cnCKG5 for details on where voters are designated to cast ballots on Election Day.
