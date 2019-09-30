Paulding County has extended its ban on outdoor burning "indefinitely" beyond its usual Oct. 1 ending date due to severely dry conditions and very high fire danger, a news release stated.
It also said that, according to National Weather Service predictions, the chances of rain conditions are low in the long range.
"Therefore, it is unlikely that the total ban on outdoor burning will be lifted in the foreseeable future," the release stated.
Although it is customary for the "burn ban" to be "relaxed" each year on Oct. 1, a persistent lack of rain and record-breaking temperatures in the 80s and low 90s contributed to this decision to keep the ban in effect, the release stated.
County Fire Chief Joey Pelfrey said, “Until further notice, we are asking our citizens not to burn until we receive a notable amount of rain and officially lift the Outdoor Burning Ban. "We are very concerned about the potential for rapid fire spread that may be difficult to contain," Pelfrey said. "Grass, leaves and natural vegetation are all extremely dry and can easily be ignited by embers from nearby fires.”
Drought conditions continue to expand across northwest Georgia, which affected the action, the release stated.
Paulding County Fire & Rescue follows guidance provided by the Georgia Forestry Commission, Georgia Department of Natural Resources and the National Weather Service.
For updated information on the burn ban, Paulding County residents can call 770-505-2876 seven days a week, 24 hours a day.
