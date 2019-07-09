Fulton County has announced its contractor, John D. Stephens Inc., has started constructing a new sewer main through Sandy Springs that will connect a pump station in Roswell to facilities in Cobb County.
The section under construction is along Colquitt Road from the Georgia Power easement south of Pitts Road to Northridge Road. Construction, expected to last through August, is in the northbound lane and will involve daily lane closures with flagmen.
When finished, this new sewer main will divert up to 10 million gallons of wastewater per day to Cobb for treatment in anticipation of the Big Creek Water Reclamation Facility nearing its capacity by 2020. This project includes the construction of about seven miles of sewer main within Sandy Springs and Roswell as well as Cobb. It also includes construction of a new pump station.
A project to expand the Big Creek facility is under way and expected to be done in three to four years.
