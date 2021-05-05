The Atlanta Humane Society is giving its dogs a chance to taste the best in treats with the Great Biscuit Bark-Off.
Billed as a “virtual baking competition like no other – one that will win the hearts of Atlanta's shelter dogs,” the online event will take place May 20 at 6:30 p.m.
The Great Biscuit Bark-Off will feature three teams of local contestants battling it out for the best dog treats in the city. Team Pawsome (Lisa Fuller and Natalie Holloway), Best in Show (Kitsy Rose and Marian Goldberg) and Sassy Jack (Patti Dickey and Cathleen Smith Bresciani) will square off.
They will get some help from award-winning, all-natural dog treat and cake-baking experts at Taj Ma-Hound and celebrity co-hosts Vern Yip (interior designer, author and HGTV and TLC TV host) and Craig Koch (founder and CEO of Wag-A-Lot).
The winner will be crowned by the event’s virtual attendees and, of course, a panel of adoptable dogs, who will taste-test these treats.
Tickets are $50 for general admission and $100 for bark-off beneficiary (includes a swag bag of items for dogs and human beings and an event T-shirt). For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/3vF9xzC.
