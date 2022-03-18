Early in the Book of Genesis, God asks Cain about his brother, Abel. Having just slain Abel, Cain cynically replies, “I don’t know. Am I my brother’s keeper?” Oops! Not the correct response It earned Cain God’s wrath and the designation as civilization’s first bona fide jerk. (Alas, there would be others to follow)
Fast forward many millennia and the question is still being asked. Am I my brother’s keeper? While it is a rhetorical question, the obvious answer is – as it should have been to Cain – yes. Humans should always care about each other. It’s called being a civilized society.
That thought has gnawed at me as I have watched the havoc being wreaked on innocent people by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. I keep asking myself and I ask you, why should we care about people 5,000 miles away? And then I tell myself that these are our brothers and sisters and I would hope they would care about us in similar circumstances. After all, that could be us on nightly television, struggling with the mind-numbing situation in which Ukrainians now find themselves.
We are dealing with a ruthless autocrat in Russian president Vladimir Putin, who perceives us as too weak and too focused on our internal differences to care about what is happening in Ukraine. As for an appropriate military response, I will leave that to our government leaders. As for not caring about those who have been impacted by the events of the past few weeks, he is wrong. I know that first-hand.
My church, Northside United Methodist Church, has a long and well-earned reputation in the mission field from working with local homeless shelters to ministering to those affected by natural disasters in neighboring states to supporting mission work in other parts of the world.
Now, Northside Methodist has announced that it has committed $50,000 in response to the crisis in Ukraine. The funds will be used for both immediate and long-term needs in that country. I am proud to be part of a church that cares enough to get involved and not let this be somebody else’s problem. And I would like your help.
You don’t have to be a member of Northside Methodist to be a part of this effort. You don’t have to be a Methodist. You may even pray to a different God. The only requirement is that you accept the fact that you are your brother’s keeper. And your sister’s. And that of a lot of frightened children being traumatized by events over which they have no control.
Northside’s senior pastor Dr. Bill Burch says, “While I am grateful for the generosity of the Northside congregation, I challenge everyone to join us in supporting the Ukrainian people.” Me, too.
Just go to www.northsideumc.org/donate, choose UMCOR (United Methodist Committee on Relief) in the drop-down menu and enter “Ukraine” in the righthand box. One hundred percent of your gift will do directly to disaster relief. Few organizations can make that claim.
UMCOR is a part of the United Methodist Church, tasked with helping those in need – be it famine, hurricane, flood, fire or other events, such as unprovoked attacks by power-hungry tyrants.
Ironically, the majority of the Ukrainian population—more than 40 million people—is affiliated with Eastern Orthodox Christianity, through both the Russian Orthodox Church (now there’s an irony!) and the Ukrainian Orthodox Church. Protestants, Roman Catholics, Muslims and Jews are a small minority of the population.
In fact, there are only 10 United Methodist Churches in all of Ukraine, mostly in larger cities and with a combined membership of approximately 500 people, about one-tenth of the membership of Northside Methodist. But that doesn’t matter. They are all our brothers and sisters.
In a video address to Congress last week, Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky said, “Peace in your country does not depend anymore only on you and your people. It depends on those next to you, on those who are strong. Strong does not mean big. Strong is brave and ready to fight for the life of his citizens and citizens of the world. For human rights, for freedom, for the right to live decently and to die when your time comes, not when it is wanted by someone else, by your neighbor.”
Am I my brother’s keeper? Yes, I am. And so are you. Let us pray for the brave people of Ukraine and support them with our financial gifts. They need our help. And all the people said, “Amen.”
