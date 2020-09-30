The Development Authority of Fulton County has announced the retirement of its CEO, Al Nash.
At the request of the organization’s executive committee, Nash will remain in his role through the selection process and transition to a new leader. The search for a new CEO will begin within the next month.
The authority serves as the county’s economic development arm. According to its website, it has issued over $25 billion in bonds and helped more than 450 businesses and institutions build, renovate, expand or relocate in Fulton.
“Al has been a tremendous leader during the past six years bolstering economic development, expanding the tax base and bringing quality jobs to Fulton County,” Robert J. Shaw, the authority’s board chair, said in a news release. “We’ve all learned from his vast knowledge and experiences as one of the most respected leaders in the Georgia economic development community.
“Change in leadership can be challenging. We are thankful Al will remain with us as we conduct a thorough search and a collaborative transition to ensure the authority’s future success. We are hopeful Al will continue working with the DAFC in an advisory capacity even once fully retired from his CEO duties. He will always be a part of the DAFC family.”
In the past 20 months, under Nash’s leadership, the authority induced and/or closed projects that will contribute about $3.8 billion in total capital investment, create about 29,640 permanent jobs and provide more than $262 million in extraordinary costs for infrastructure improvements and community benefits throughout Fulton, including providing about 1,375 affordable housing units.
“I am proud of all we have accomplished for the communities we serve in Fulton County and I look forward to staying engaged with the DAFC after this transition,” Nash said of his tenure in the release. “Even during these unprecedented times, the projects we’ve approved continue to show promise with signed leases from Microsoft, Google and Amazon.
“While not always recognized for its accomplishments, DAFC is a catalyst for much needed infrastructure improvements, more affordable housing, higher quality jobs and additional tax revenue across Fulton County.”
Prior to joining the authority, Nash served as executive director of Progress Partners, an economic development initiative launched by the Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce. He has more than 46 years of experience in the economic development community including involvement in real estate, public policy, business growth and job creation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.