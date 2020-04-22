When qualifying for the June 9 primary and Nov. 3 general elections took place in March, it was more about who was on the ballot than who wasn’t.
For example, a whopping 21 candidates qualified to run for the U.S. Senate seat occupied by Kelly Loeffler, R-Atlanta, including Loeffler, who in January was appointed to the post by Gov. Brian Kemp following incumbent Johnny Isakson’s retirement due to health issues.
Also, some potential November rematches such as Democrat Lucy McBath vs. Republican Karen Handel, who faced off in 2018, with McBath winning the seat Handel had held, are possible after both qualified.
But absent from the Fulton County ballot in the primary are challengers to many of the Superior Court judges up for reelection, despite them being criticized for being part of a justice system that has allowed repeat offenders to be released on low or no bond, with some committing serious crimes once out of jail.
About half the total number of Fulton Superior Court judges are up for reelection (the other half’s terms end in 2022). Incumbents Kimberly Adams, Thomas Cox Jr., Erik Dunaway, Belinda Edwards, Ural Glanville, Rachel Krause, Shawn LaGrua, Shukura Millender, Henry Newkirk and Emily Richardson each qualified and have no opposition.
Only two sitting judges face opposition: incumbent Rachelle Carnesale will battle Tiffany Sellers, and incumbent Rebecca Rieder will meet Shermela Williams.
In the race to replace incumbent Constance Russell, who is not seeking reelection, Melynee Leftridge Harris, Nina R. Hickson, Tamika Hrobowski-Houston, Lizz Kuhn and Ashley Baker Osby qualified.
Amber Connor, co-founder of Concerned Citizens United, a 5,500-member Facebook group that often posts messages about crime in metro Atlanta, said she saw a surprising trend regarding the few Superior Court judges up for reelection.
“What I noticed,” she said, “is the judges who do have the reputation of allowing repeat offenders to go free, they’re not challenged. But the judges following the letter of the law and having criminals being held accountable for their actions are being challenged.”
Connor said even though the judicial election is nonpartisan, some residents are making it a partisan race and labeling judges as Democrats or Republicans based on who a judge’s friends might be, who they’ve voted for in a presidential election or who they donate campaign funds to.
“Judges are supposed to be taking the case given them and make a judgment at that point, regardless of your political (party) affiliations or colors,” she said. “A lot of these people are making judges out to be about what color they are or what party they are rather than their work ethic as a judge. …
“It looks like there’s a group effort to replace judges working hard to keep citizens safe and then there’s the activist judges who are more politically biased and should open their own defense attorney offices instead of being a judge.”
Fulton Superior Court Chief Judge Christopher Brasher declined to comment for this article.
Sellers said this year is similar to previous elections in that most judicial races are not contested.
“My guess is because in order to run for judge, certainly one has to be a lawyer with a number of years of experience. It reduces the pool of qualified challengers,” she said. “For me, my decision was personal. The courtroom I’m seeking has the highest number of (criminal docket) cases of all the Superior Court judges. The people who challenge an incumbent judge may have a personal reason, or have a passion for serving or a problem with a particular issue a courtroom may have.”
Connor said Concerned Citizens United didn’t make an effort to find candidates to challenge incumbent judges. Instead, it plans to impact the Fulton justice system by endorsing candidates for the district attorney and sheriff elections (Fani Willis and Pat Labat, respectively) and encouraging its members and others to vote for them.
“We’re supporting Fani Willis because we feel like the root of everything is based on the district attorney’s office,” she said. “ When you have a strong district attorney giving information to the judges and wonderful prosecutors, it makes it difficult for activist judges to be as lenient as they have been. When you have a strong district attorney, you don’t have the same amount of repeat offenders being released.”
The county plans to release 400 or more inmates from the Fulton County Jail as a way to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) after 23 prisoners tested positive for it, with most or all getting ankle monitors. Connor said the group is OK with the strategy as long as inmates have a place to go once released (since homelessness is a concern), are tested for the virus and don’t have it before being released.
“There is an infection rate, it makes more sense to separate and put those not indicted in the city jail so everyone can be processed properly,” she said, referring to a possible plan to place some inmates in the Atlanta Detention Center, which is unused. “They can be properly socially distanced while they handle the more violent offenders in the Rice Street jail.”
