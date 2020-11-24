Georgia Gives Day, the state’s version of Giving Tuesday, the national initiative where individuals can donate to their favorite charity the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, is set for Dec. 1.
This year’s event will definitely be different, given the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact and the election also making its mark.
“I think the election has factored in more than the pandemic,” said Karen Beavor, president and CEO of the Georgia Center for Nonprofits, the organization that hosts it. “There’s a lot of media buys with the election, so it makes it harder to get free media. So, the pandemic as a whole has affected overarching nonprofits’ ability to focus on fundraising like they had done in the past because they’re overrun with need.
“There’s so much demand that it makes it hard to address fundraising. For arts groups, it’s hard to raise money around things not happening with people not coming to your museum or historic house.”
Hosted annually since 2012, Georgia Gives Day provides opportunities for residents to donate to the state’s charities through the website gagives.org. According to a news release, since its founding, the Georgia Gives movement has united 284,000 individual contributions and raised more than $41.5 million for nonprofits across the state.
This year there are 43,363 Georgia nonprofits residents can donate to through gagives.org, and residents can also contribute through social media platforms. Also, companies such as Arby’s and Gas South annually provide incentive funds in which they put up matching funds up to a certain amount, and residents can, at certain times during the day, be awarded for donating then.
“What typically happens is it usually goes in less than 10 seconds,” Beavor said. “Certain charities provide for that. … (It’s) X amount of money for the first X donated. Every hour we have power hours where groups can win an amount of money for getting the most donors in an hour, or money for specific causes such as women’s causes. Nonprofits create their own matching funds, so they’ll have done that. …
“Last year Coca-Cola put $250,000 into women’s causes with a matching fund, and (the center) did a three-to-one matching fund."
Residents can also make a donation prior to Giving Tuesday and earmark it for that day if they want to.
This year’s event has celebrity involvement. Jewish Family & Career Services is hosting a virtual gathering and fundraiser on Giving Tuesday with “Blossom” and “Big Bang Theory” star Mayim Bialik, who has a PhD in neuroscience, discussing “Teen and Tween Mental Health in the Age of COVID” with 11 Alive’s Matt Pearlman.
Also, the Tower Of Talent, a virtual fundraiser with musical performances benefiting Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, will air on Giving Tuesday on 11Alive after originally being broadcast Nov. 28 and 29.
The “text-to-give” show includes a special welcome from Ryan Seacrest, appearances by celebrity musicians and performances by alums of “The Voice,” “America’s Got Talent” and “American Idol.”
In May the center hosted a COVID-19 edition of Georgia Gives Day and raised $1.3 million for the state’s nonprofits through gagives.org. Beavor said the unofficial grand total, including all social media platforms, was $3.5 million to $4 million. While it included the same nonprofits as its traditional December donation day, it focused more on ways to help organizations hit hard by the pandemic.
“Most of the donations were going to food banks and stuff like that,” Beavor said. “I think it went really well. We only had 30 days to get it done. Given that, it went pretty darn good. We typically have a lot longer (to plan) for the end-of-year one.”
Last year’s traditional Georgia Gives Day in December collected 13.5 million, nearly double the 2018 total of $7.8 million. Though Beavor said there’s never a fundraising goal for the event, she does hope to draw in more contributors this year.
“We are trying to get more donors, including new donors who haven’t given (in the past),” she said. “I know a lot of people are hurting and have been laid off , but every little gift, even $5, makes a big difference. $5 can feed a few dogs for a week at the (Atlanta) Humane Society.”
Beavor said when it comes to choosing a charity to donate to, “stick with the causes you care about.”
“During times like this, it’s always our first inclination to reach out and help to those in need,” she said. “But if you’ve got a little extra, give it to an arts group or someone you don’t typically support.
“There’s a lot of families facing eviction, so supporting a group like Star C Corp. or the Midtown Assistance Center, Salvation Army or Catholic Charities or the Atlanta Volunteer Lawyers Association or Inspiritus. That’s going to be an issue that affects a lot of families. We don’t want to see kids on the street or families on the street. I would encourage people to look at that.”
For more information or to donate, visit gagives.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.