More than 20 nonprofits, businesses and national chains are coming together to celebrate the season and host the biggest toy giveaway in DeKalb County.
On Dec. 21 from noon to 7 p.m., attendees can enjoy the Winter Fun Festival, a free, fun-packed, community event for local low-income families infused with special guests, games, refreshments, entertainment, music, and toy giveaways for the whole family to enjoy. The event will be held at the Atrium Event Center in Stone Mountain.
Started by the Center for Truth and Healing, which is a Stone Mountain-based organization that provides housing assistance, food donations, youth mentoring and more, the annual event is now in its third year.
Businesses and partners such as Walmart, Ladies with Vision, Global Empowerment Movement, Brand Building Marketing, and Restore Georgia Now have teamed up with the center to make this event DeKalb County’s largest toy giveaway, with a goal to serve more than 1,000 area children.
Since starting in July 2017, the Center for Truth and Healing (CFTH) has managed to help more than 500 individuals and families living in the greater Atlanta area and abroad with clothing, food, transportation, housing assistance, job referrals, and more. CFTH’s Founder and Executive Director, Ambassador Shanta Lana Hereford credits this accomplishment to their sponsors and community partners. “Without the support of organizations like The Brantley Foundation who donated our office space or Dynasty Entrepreneur Development Inc. who fiscally sponsors our programs, none of this would be possible. I am blessed to be a blessing to others,” she said.
Low-income families living in the greater Atlanta area who have children 12 years of age or younger are encouraged to visit the Center for Truth and Healing’s website at www.truthandhealing.org to complete registration. Registration is not required for the event.
Volunteers are needed to assist with toy sorting, distribution, games, concessions, check-in, set-up, breakdown, and more. Sponsorship and vendor opportunities are also available. Send inquiries to info@truthandhealing.org. Donations are accepted at PayPal.me/truthandhealing and via CashApp $TruthandHealing.
The third annual Winter Fun Festival is sponsored by the The Brantley Foundation, The Marine Foundation’s Toys for Tots, The Atrium Event Center, Prothro Productions, Funntasik Parties, Entertainment to Remember, Mr. and Mrs. Wendell and Rachel Duprey, Mobile Gamz, Phenomenal Girls Group Home, Ladies with Vision, Le’Bleu Corp, Hush Vision Films, Atlanta Moving Group, Restore Georgia Now, Brantland LLC, The Star Factor Effect, Urban CEO Network, The Entertainment Industry Unity Movement Team, Global Empowerment Movement, SparkOne Media, Just Grillin BBQ, Chick-Fil-A, Rejuvenate Wholistic Wellness, Brand Building Marketing, Buddy’s Convenience Stores, Ingle’s Markets, Building Bridges Global Group, Harris Business Enterprises, and a growing number of community partners.
For more information, visit www.truthandhealing.org.
