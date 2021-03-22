The city of Tucker is hosting its first-ever Earth Day Celebration April 17.
The event, which will take place at sites throughout the city, will include educational components, as well as giveaways and an opportunity for free paper shredding. The event is being held in partnership with many of Tucker’s park volunteer groups and organized by Tucker Parks Operation Manager, Jason Collins.
“Earth Day has always been special to Tucker and to its park groups,” Collins said. “This year, we’re excited to take it up a notch and really engage the community in learning about our environment and how best to protect it for future generations.”
The free paper shredding event will be held at Tucker’s City Hall at 1975 Lakeside Parkway, Suite 350 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. During those same hours, volunteers will be stationed at four Tucker parks — the Johns Homestead, Kelley Cofer Park, Rosenfeld Park and Tucker Recreation Center — to hand out freebies to anyone who stops by.
The giveaways include 200 red maple tree saplings, 600 butterfly mix flower seed packets and 1,000 copies of “David and the Trees,” an educational children’s book written and illustrated by Tucker’s city staff.
The city of Tucker is co-sponsoring the Earth Day Celebration with Interdev and Jacobs, who both provide contract staffing and logistical solutions at city hall.
