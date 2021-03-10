Contractors began chipping away at the pavement on Smithsonia Drive Tuesday morning, officially kicking off the city of Tucker’s 2021 road resurfacing campaign.
The $4 million project will see 62 of the Tucker's most poorly conditioned roads get repaved between now and the fall. The project with Pittman Construction was unanimously approved at the March 8 council meeting.
“This is another huge step toward creating a better quality of life for our residents,” City Engineer Ken Hildebrandt said. “You’ll see construction crews working on roads across the City for the next several months."
The majority of the resurfacing project will be funded through SPLOST revenue. More than $2.1 million will be generated by the penny tax, which was approved overwhelmingly by DeKalb County voters in 2017.
The tax will continue to be collected through 2024. An additional $360,000 for the road resurfacings will come from the Georgia Department of Transportation, while the Mayor and City Council allocated $1 million in general fund money.
"We’ll do our very best to provide advance notice to those who will be impacted," Hildebrandt said. "There will be some temporary inconveniences, but we promise that in the long run it’ll be worthwhile.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.