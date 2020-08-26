One person is dead and two others injured following a triple shooting off North Indian Creek Drive in Clarkston the morning of Aug. 26.
Police responded to the scene around 3:30 a.m., where they found three gunshot victims. According to police, one man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other two are recovering from their gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital and police expect them to recover.
No arrests have been made yet.
