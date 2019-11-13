An upcoming workshop in DeKalb County will encourage families to improve communication and work on conflict resolution tactics in an effort to promote the county’s new #NOTinmyDEKALB initiative.
DeKalb County Solicitor-General Donna Coleman-Stribling is partnering with Men Stopping Violence to help DeKalb families build healthy relationships during and event, called “Because We Are Family,” on Nov. 30 at the Exchange Park Recreation Center. The event will begin at 9 a.m. and spaces are limited, so participants are encouraged to register at https://becausewearefamily.eventbrite.com.
During the event, families will participate in workshops designed to help with healthy communications and building relationships. Lunch and other activities will be available throughout the day. Children who attend and participate must be five years or older, but participants do not need to have children to participate in the Because We Are Family event.
Coleman-Stribling recently received additional funding from DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond to expand domestic violence prevention programs through her office. She created the #NOTinmyDEKALB campaign to develop and expand domestic violence prevention and education programs for the community. For more information visit www.NOTinmyDEKALB.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.