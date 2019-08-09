The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has cited Atlanta Kitchen LLC for exposing employees to amputation, silica, and other safety and health hazards at its Decatur manufacturing facility. The countertop manufacturer faces $132,604 in penalties.
OSHA cited the company for exposing employees to silica levels over the permissible exposure limit and electric shock hazards; failing to develop and implement written procedures for a hazardous energy control program, conduct monitoring to determine employees’ exposure to silica, and use machine guarding on equipment; blocking emergency exits; and exceeding the noise action level.
Owned by Construction Resources and Builder Specialties Inc., Atlanta Kitchen has 15 business days from receipt of the citations and proposed penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.
Under the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970, employers are responsible for providing safe and healthful workplaces for their employees. OSHA’s role is to help ensure these conditions for America’s working men and women by setting and enforcing standards, and providing training, education, and assistance. For more information, visit www.osha.gov.
