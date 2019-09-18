A city in DeKalb County has become the eleventh city in the state of Georgia to decriminalize the possession of marijuana.
At a recent city council meeting, council members unanimously passed an ordinance eliminating the possibility of jail time and severely reducing the fine for possessing one ounce or less of marijuana, according to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution. If caught with marijuana by a Chamblee police officer, the offender will be cited and fined $75 for a first offense, according to the ordinance. That charge can be paid online and a court date isn’t required.
Chamblee joins Atlanta, Savannah, South Fulton, unincorporated Fulton County, Forest Park, Statesboro, Fairburn, Kingsland, and Macon-Bibb County.
Chamblee is the second city in DeKalb County to decriminalize the possession of marijuana; Clarkston made headlines in 2016 when it passed an ordinance that called for a reduced fine and no jail time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.