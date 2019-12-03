After the December 3 runoff elections, two new mayors have been elected in DeKalb and south Fulton Counties.
In College Park, Bianca Motley Broom was able to obtain almost 70 percent of the 1,472 ballots cast, unseating longtime incumbent Jack Longino who is currently serving his sixth consecutive term as mayor.
“Eight months ago my family and I made a decision to pour into the city that has given us so much. Today, the city of College Park did more than hope and wish – we put action to our hopes and activated our desire for a city that we all deserve. I am humbled by your support but more importantly, I am ready to work,” stated Motely Broom on Instagram.
According to her campaign website, Motely Broom ran on a platform of creating more opportunities for small businesses, advocating the restructuring of city-wide spending practices to improve allocation of resources, integrating more cultural programming to create a vibrant live, work, play community accessible to all residents, increasing community access to quality job and more.
Motely Broom is a mediator for a firm in Atlanta and has served on the boards of the Historic College Park Neighborhood Association and The Main Street Academy since moving to the city in 2008.
In Doraville, Joseph Geierman was able to secure about 65 percent of the 833 total votes cast to beat incumbent Donna Pittman who was first elected in 2011.
Geierman, who served on Doraville’s city council, included bringing businesses and good paying jobs back to Doraville, taking a “big picture” approach to economic development and improving government transparency as his goals.
Geierman is the Director of Real Estate and Facilities at the law firm Troutman Sanders. He has served on city committees and commissions including the Doraville Active Living Initiative, the Doraville Comprehensive Plan Citizen Advisory Panel, and as a member of the Planning Commission. He has lived in Doraville since 2001.
Check back with www.neighbornewsonline.com for more information on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.