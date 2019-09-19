Viewers can get ready for the adventure of a lifetime inside Fernbank’s Giant Screen Theater with newest film, Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation 3D. Running now through through Jan. 16, guests can grab a seat – and a pair of 3D glasses – to travel across the globe in exploration of some of the world’s most spectacular volcanoes that have made Earth’s greatest ecosystems, and investigate their continued influence on the planet today.
From Africa to Indonesia to Pompeii, Volcanoes invites guests to get in on the action and follow intrepid explorer and National Geographic photographer Carsten Peter as he dodges boulders at the edge of an active volcano in Indonesia, descends into a lava lake in Vanuatu and visits incredible acid ponds, geysers and mineral deposit fields in Ethiopia.
“Volcanoes is one of those rare films that provides the viewer with an experience that only a handful of people ever get to have,” said Volcanoes Director Michael Dalton-Smith. “The outstanding science, stunning 3D and loads of adventure combine to make it a standout, not only in the world of giant screen but in terms of sheer entertainment.”
Though the first volcanoes on Earth came into existence 4.5 billion years ago, they have continued to affect humans and ecosystems in both the past and present. Volcanoes examines that impact through site visits like the archaeological ghost town of Pompeii, hydrothermal vents at the bottom of the ocean and the devastating effects of the 2018 Kilauea eruption in Hawaii.
“Volcanoes 3D captures unbelievable footage showing both the constructive and destructive forces of volcanoes and how they have changed and shaped the planet over time,” said Fernbank Museum’s Vice President of Programming and Collections, Dr. Bobbi Hohmann. “It is a perfect film to feature alongside our newest permanent exhibition, Fantastic Forces, that explores earth and physical science topics through hands-on interactives.”
Fantastic Forces features interactive stations for all ages to engage with the forces that govern our planet, including using melted wax to form a shield volcano or harnessing the power of an earthquake. The exhibit is open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Volcanoes 3D will show daily at Fernbank Museum’s Giant Screen Theater from Sept. 13, 2019 until Jan. 6, 2020. Giant Screen Theater tickets are $13 for adults, $12 for seniors, $11 for children and $8 for Museum members. Save on movies with the purchase of a Value Pass combination ticket, offering the movie and museum admission for $23-$27.
To purchase tickets, visit www.FernbankMuseum.org or call 404-929-6400 for more information.
