While Georgia’s high school graduation rate increased in 2019, rising to 82 percent, the DeKalb County School District saw a slight decrease in their graduation rate.
The DeKalb County School District’s (DCSD) four-year graduation rate for the Class of 2019 is 73.4, based on data from the Georgia Department of Education released in September. That means that the district showed a decrease of 1.5 percentage points from the Class of 2018 graduation rate of 74.9.
“The latest graduation rates are a bittersweet reminder that DeKalb County School District has made great strides in the past four years, but still has plenty of work to do to ensure all students succeed in college, a career, or the military,” said Superintendent R. Stephen Green. “We are ecstatic that certain high schools have shown significant growth – with some increasing their graduation rates by double digits. But this is also evidence that we must double our efforts to maintain an upward trajectory.”
Georgia calculates a four-year adjusted cohort graduation rate as required by federal law. This rate is the number of students who graduate in four years with a regular high school diploma, divided by the number of students who form the adjusted cohort for the graduating class. From the beginning of ninth grade, students who are entering that grade for the first time form a cohort that is subsequently adjusted by adding any students who transfer into the cohort during the next three years, and subtracting any students who transfer out.
