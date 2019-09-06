Officials from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in DeKalb County are urging people to stop vaping.
On Friday, officials said they had identified 450 possible illnesses, including at least three deaths, in 33 states linked to e-cigarette products.
Health officials say no single vaping device, liquid or ingredient has been tied to all the illnesses. Many of those who became ill, but not all, were people who had been vaping THC, the chemical that gives marijuana its high.
“The focus of the CDC and the US Food and Drug Administration’s investigation on pulmonary disease among people who use e-cigarettes is narrowing, but we are still faced with complex questions in this outbreak. Reports released (Friday) are a step toward finding more answers,” said CDC Director Robert Redfield.
In a series of tweets Redfield added, “Patients with lung illness associated with the use of e-cigarette products reported similar symptoms, displayed similar clinical presentations and findings, and all reported using e-cigarette products in the 90 days prior to developing symptoms. Many patients with lung illness associated with the use of e-cigarette products reported recent use of THC-containing products, and some reported using both THC- and nicotine-containing products. A smaller group reported using only nicotine.”
No definitive cause has been established and no specific e-cigarette device or substance has been linked to all cases of pulmonary disease among people who use e-cigarettes, stated Redfield.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
