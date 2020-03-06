Sugar Bowl Bakery, one of the leading minority-owned bakeries in America, will locate its first East Coast location in DeKalb County.
The company will deliver approximately 400 new jobs and invest $37 million over the next five years in its new Tucker facility.
“Sugar Bowl Bakery is one of the great American success stories, and we’re excited to welcome this internationally known, family-owned bakery to Georgia,” Governor Brian Kemp said. “Through our outstanding workforce and logistics network, Sugar Bowl Bakery will be able to better serve their growing customer base, and I’m glad that the hardworking Georgians in Tucker will benefit from this fine addition to their community.”
Sugar Bowl Bakery has been in operation since its founding by the Ly family as a neighborhood coffee shop in 1984. In 1984, five immigrant brothers pooled their savings together to open the first Sugar Bowl Bakery, a small neighborhood coffee shop in San Francisco. Sugar Bowl Bakery has since become a leader in developing quality baked goods and is now available across the U.S. and internationally.
Today, the company is a national, minority-certified bakery whose products include palmiers, madeleines, brownie bites, fritters and more.
Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Sugar Bowl Bakery’s premium baked goods are sold in the grocery and club channels at many major retailers domestically and internationally. This expansion will enable the company’s continued growth with regional distribution partners.
“Sugar Bowl Bakery is excited to be expanding to Georgia in order to better serve our customers and to bring jobs to the City of Tucker and DeKalb County,” co-founder and CEO of Sugar Bowl Bakery Andrew Ly said. “Sugar Bowl Bakery has had much growth and transformation since my brothers and I decided to pursue our American Dream in San Francisco 36 years ago. This is another major milestone in allowing Sugar Bowl Bakery to fulfill its mission of bringing people joy through our delicious foods. We thank Governor Kemp and many other state, county, and city officials for helping make our decision to move to Georgia quite simple!”
Georgia Quick Start, the nation's top-ranked workforce training program, will assist in workforce training for the new facility, which will be at 3301 Montreal Industrial Way in Tucker. The new positions available will include bakery management, production, quality assurance, maintenance, warehousing, and sanitation.
“We’re thrilled that Sugar Bowl Bakery has made the decision to invest in Tucker,” Mayor Frank Auman of Tucker said. “They’ve seen in Tucker the same things that thousands of other business owners have embraced: a friendly, welcoming community, a location that can’t be beat, and a strong work force that’s ready to go. We’re going to bring all our resources to bear to help them be successful.”
Georgia ranks fifth in the U.S. in food and beverage manufacturing employment. In addition to the more than 30,000 workers currently in food-specific production occupations, Georgia has nearly 160,000 workers in the integral roles of packaging and filling machine operators, packers and packagers, and movers of freight, stock, and materials.
Assistant Director Hank Evans of Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Logistics, Energy, Agribusiness and Food team represented the department’s Global Commerce Division on this competitive project in partnership with Decide DeKalb, the City of Tucker, Georgia EMC, and the Metro Atlanta Chamber.
“Georgia is a national leader in the food industry, and our Georgia workforce and distribution network help drive its success,” GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson said. “We are so glad to welcome Sugar Bowl Bakery to our food industry family and will continue working with our local economic development partners to ensure the company has all the ingredients they need to continue to rise to the top.”
Those interested in pursuing career opportunities with Sugar Bowl Bakery may download a job application online or send resumes to Tucker_Jobs@sugarbowlbakery.com.
