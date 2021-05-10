Rowland Elementary School in Stone Mountain is one of eight schools across the state to receive a grant from Georgia United Foundation School Crashers program.
School Crashers is the Foundation’s largest community service program that offers schools across the state an opportunity to apply for a school facility makeover. The program strengthens communities by supporting local school systems with the end goal of improving the learning environment for the students, faculty and staff.
Rowland Elementary in Stone Mountain is a Title I school built in the 1960’s with over 95% of students coming from low-income families. The School Crashers and Mohawk Carpet grants will help improve the media center space with updated flooring, paint and comfortable, flexible seating. This media center will become the hub of the school as it is transformed into a warm, colorful and inviting space for the students to grow their love of reading.
“The Georgia United Foundation, credit union team members, generous donors, community partners and volunteers make this a collaborative community service event, where we provide inspiring learning spaces for the students, faculty and staff," Georgia United Credit Union CEO and president Debbie Smith said. "We want the students to have an increased pride in their school and be motivated to learn when they return in the fall.”
Now in its eighth year, Georgia United’s School Crashers program has positively impacted 31,994 children across 50 schools by creating inspiring learning spaces and facility improvements valued at over $1.4 million.
The School Crashers nomination period opened in March to all accredited K-12 schools in Georgia. Interested schools were asked to include a photograph along with a 250-word essay describing why their school should receive a makeover. Nominations were received from 36 school systems and after a rigorous judging process, eight schools have been slated to receive school improvements over the summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.