Winter is coming early at Georgia’s most visited attraction. Stone Mountain Park is recruiting seasonal and full-time employees for the region’s popular events including Snow Mountain and Stone Mountain Christmas which opens Nov. 16. All applications must be completed online, with training beginning in October for many positions.
Offering a variety of jobs as well as entry-level leadership, professional, administrative and management opportunities, Stone Mountain Park is now hiring team members in food service, attractions, merchandise and entertainment. Snow Mountain positions include lift operators, team members and technicians. Other available positions also include cooks, bussers, servers, dishwashers, custodians, railroad conductors, farmyard animal keeper, educational interpreters, campground host, campground custodian, ushers, performers, stage managers, show technicians and many more.
For a list of current job openings, qualifications and application instructions, please visit www.stonemountainpark.com/Careers/. Interested applicants are encouraged to apply now since positions fill fast.
