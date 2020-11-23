Following a regular season marked by challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, nine DeKalb County schools have advanced to the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) football state playoffs.
Tucker, St. Pius X, Decatur, Southwest DeKalb, M.L. King, Marist, Arabia Mountain, Stephenson and Cedar Grove all qualified for the postseason, with the first-round games Nov. 27 and 28 and the second round Dec 4 and 5. Results of the first-round games were not available at the Neighbor’s print deadline.
In Class 6A, Tucker (3-4) visits Lee County in the first round, with the winner facing the Brunswick-Alcovy victor in the second round.
In Class 5A, St. Pius X (8-1) hosts Loganville in the first round, with the victor playing the winner of the Cartersville-Jackson (Atlanta) game in the second round. Decatur (6-1) hosts Greenbriar, with the winner battling the Blessed Trinity-Chapel Hill victor in the second round.
Southwest DeKalb (4-3) visits Eastside in the first round, with the victor meeting the Hiram-New Manchester winner in the second round. M.L. King (3-5) visits Clarke Central in the first round, with the victor taking on the Calhoun-Lithia Springs winner in the second round.
In Class 4A, Marist (8-0) hosts Central (Carroll County) in the first round, with the victor battling the winner of the Luella-Flowery Branch in the second round. Arabia Mountain (4-4) visit Cedartown in the first round, with the winner meeting the North Oconee-Fayette County victor in the second round.
Stephenson (4-2) visits Northwest Whitfield in the first round, with the victor meeting the Cedar Shoals-Riverdale winner in the second round.
In Class 3A, Cedar Grove (2-4) visits Monroe Area in the first round, with the winner battling the White County-Rockmart victor in the second round.
