082620_MNS_FB_St_Pius_002 Cam Wooden

St. Pius X offensive guard Cam Wooden looks to make a block against Madison County during a game in 2019.

 Special – Butch Liddell / Liddell Photos

Georgia High School Association (GHSA) playoffs

First round:

Nov. 27:

Class 6A

Lee County 49, Tucker 17

Class 5A

St. Pius X 31, Loganville 6

Clarke Central 41, M.L. King 14

Decatur 51, Greenbriar 31

Class 3A

Cedar Grove 28, Monroe Area 12

Nov. 28:

Class 5A

Southwest DeKalb at Eastside

Class 4A

Central (Carroll County) at Marist

Arabia Mountain at Cedartown

Stephenson at Northwest Whitfield

