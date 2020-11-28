Georgia High School Association (GHSA) playoffs
First round:
Nov. 27:
Class 6A
Lee County 49, Tucker 17
Class 5A
St. Pius X 31, Loganville 6
Clarke Central 41, M.L. King 14
Decatur 51, Greenbriar 31
Class 3A
Cedar Grove 28, Monroe Area 12
Nov. 28:
Class 5A
Southwest DeKalb at Eastside
Class 4A
Central (Carroll County) at Marist
Arabia Mountain at Cedartown
Stephenson at Northwest Whitfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.