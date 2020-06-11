Decatur High star third baseman Jordan Walker was picked by the St. Louis Cardinals as the 21st player selected in the first round.
Walker, who also pitches and plays shortstop, signed with Duke University but may instead opt to sign with the Cardinals.
He was the first Georgia high school player drafted. University of Georgia star pitcher Emerson Hancock was picked sixth by the Seattle Mariners.
