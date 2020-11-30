Four of the nine DeKalb County schools in the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) football state playoffs advanced to the second round with wins in the first round Nov. 27 and 28.
Cedar Grove, Decatur, Marist and St. Pius X each moved on, but Arabia Mountain, M.L. King, Southwest DeKalb, Stephenson and Tucker were eliminated. The second-round games are Dec 4 and 5, with the quarterfinals Dec. 11 and 12. Results of the second-round games were not available at the Neighbor’s print deadline.
In Class 6A, Tucker (3-5) fell to Lee County 49-17 in the first round. Lee led 49-3 at halftime.
In Class 5A, St. Pius X (9-1) lambasted Loganville 31-6 in the first round. The Golden Lions rushed for 226 yards as a team, led by RB Mason Benefield’s 62 yards and QB Dennis O’Shea’s two touchdowns. The defense had four interceptions and held the Red Devils scoreless until they got a touchdown with 2 minutes, 52 seconds left in the game.
St. Pius will play Cartersville in the second round, with the victor battling the Creekside-Ware County winner in the quarterfinals.
Decatur (7-1) defeated Greenbriar 51-31 in the first round. The Bulldogs led 21-7 at halftime.
Decatur will visit Blessed Trinity in the second round, with the victor facing the Woodward-Warner Robins winner in the quarterfinals.
Southwest DeKalb (4-4) was edged by Eastside 3-0 in the first round. With two seconds left in the game, the Eagles won it on K Jaydon Fain’s 18-yard field goal.
M.L. King (3-7) fell to Clarke Central 41-14 in the first round. The Lions trailed 28-14 at halftime.
In Class 4A, Marist (9-0) crushed Central (Carroll County) 49-0 in the first round. Thirteen players carried the ball for the War Eagles, which totaled 218 yards rushing, led by RBs Ian Otten (five attempts for 48 yards) and Lincoln Parker (six carries for 44 yards).
The defense held the Lions to 105 total yards and got into the scoring when CB Justin Hartwell returned an interception 37 yards for a touchdown. Chandler Heath returned four punts for 97 yards, including one for 47 yards.
Marist will host Flowery Branch in the second round, with the winner playing the LaGrange-Perry victor in the quarterfinals.
Arabia Mountain (4-5) had to forfeit its first-round game at Cedartown when at least one Ram player tested positive for COVID-19.
Stephenson (4-3) was nipped by Northwest Whitfield 28-24 in the first round. The Jaguars outscored the Bruins 21-0 in the third quarter to take a 24-13 lead into the fourth. But Northwest rallied with unanswered 15 points in the final period to win.
QB Owen Brooker’s 4-yard touchdown pass to WR Preston Nealey with 10 seconds left gave the Bruins the victory, according to the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Northwest didn’t allow the Jaguars to get a first down in the entire fourth quarter.
In Class 3A, Cedar Grove (3-4) mauled Monroe Area 28-12 in the first round. Cedar Grove will battle Rockmart in the second round, with the victor facing the Crisp County-Richmond Academy winner in the quarterfinals.
