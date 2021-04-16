The city of Tucker is hosting an '80s-themed adult field day to raise money for children wanting to go to Tucker's Summer Camp.
Adults in and around the Tucker area are going to be hit with a wave of nostalgia next month. The city is sponsoring Adult Field Day, an evening of food, drink, music, games and inflatable competitions at Tucker Recreation Center on May 8.
“We are so excited to be bringing back this fun event to Tucker Rec,” Recreation Leader Joe Stewart said. “The response we got to Adult Field Day the first time around (in 2019) was phenomenal and now that we can do this in a safe and socially distant way, we’re all in for a great night!”
Tickets are on sale beginning April 16 at the city’s Parks and Recreation website for $25 per person and will include dinner and beverages courtesy of Tucker Brewing Company. All attendees must be 21 or over to participate. Free childcare will also be included in the cost of admission.
“While they’re enjoying an adult beverage, throwing water balloons, or competing in the cornhole tournament, parents will have peace of mind that their kids are being fed and entertained by experienced caregivers inside Tucker Recreation Center,” Stewart said.
Guests show off their field day talents in a water balloon toss competition, cornhole contest, tug of war and inflatable games, including an obstacle course, human foosball and bungee games.
All proceeds from the evening go toward scholarships for Tucker’s Summer Camp. The Camp, which starts on June 1, is hosted at Tucker Recreation Center. Campers can expect to hike, swim, create arts and crafts, and design STEM activities all while forging new friendships. Registration is open now at tuckerga.gov/SummerCamp.
Tucker Recreation Center is at 4898 Lavista Road. For more information on this or other Parks and Recreation events, visit tuckerga.gov/parks.
