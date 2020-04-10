The DeKalb History Center is calling on residents to share their COVID-19 stories to record the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on communities.
The DeKalb History Center is asking residents to send in their stories, positive or negative, so that they may be documented as part of shared history. The History Center is gathering the submitted materials to preserve them so they can be accessed by future generations. All accepted items will be made available for public research by the DeKalb History Center.
"This is an incredibly uncertain and frankly kind of scary time for all of us, and it's important to realize that we are all in this together," Exhibits and Communications Coordinator Rebecca Selem said. "We want to know how this experience has been for people locally. How has day-to-day life changed for those in our community?"
SUbmitted stories can be anything from detailing your biggest challenges, how you spend your time or how you are coping. The history center wants to know how do you continue to work, learn, teach, spend your time, cope with mental health challenges, worship, celebrate, and mourn.
Make a video, write a story, and/or send in pictures that represent your experience with COVID-19. Photos could show your work from home co-workers, homemade masks, nature walks, children’s projects, or empty shelves at your local grocery store.
In addition to residents' own created content, the history center is also asking what materials are residents are receiving that illustrate their story. DeKalb History Center is already collecting newspapers and county declarations and is asking residents to consider materials that illustrate life during COVID-19, like grocery lists and menu plans, gardening ideas, and business signage.
"We have not experienced a pandemic to this magnitude in the modern age and we want to preserve this history, good or bad, for future generations," Selem said.
Participants can submit their stories and archival materials by going to this link and following the directions provided: https://docs.google.com/a/dekalbhistory.org/forms/d/1E_2RCo9562N9NAsclnWlOeh3LI88GZ 3r8A2QV72tNN0/edit?usp=forms_home&ths=true
