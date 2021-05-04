Restaurant owners in north Fulton and north DeKalb are now eligible to apply for direct relief thought the Restaurant Revitalization Fund.
Applicants in Rep. Lucy McBath's Sixth District can register on the U.S. Small Business Administration application portal. The $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund was created by the American Rescue Plan that McBath helped pass last month.
“Restaurants in our communities have continued to face challenges throughout this incredibly difficult time, and I’m proud that this Revitalization Fund helps provide more relief to our restaurants and service workers who have been hit hard by this pandemic,” McBath said. “Spending time with family and friends at local restaurants is so vitally important to our vibrant community, and I hope this relief will help all of us share more of those experiences with our neighbors and families.
The Restaurant Revitalization Fund will provide restaurants and other eligible businesses with funding equal to their pandemic-related revenue loss up to $10 million per business. The relief does not have to be repaid, provided that the funds are put toward eligible uses by March 11, 2023.
The relief places priority on small businesses at least 51% owned by one or more individuals who are women, veterans or considered socially and economically disadvantaged. Applicants must self-certify on the application that they meet eligibility requirements.
"I’ve been impressed with the creativeness and resiliency so many of our local restaurants have shown, and this relief is an important step in supporting the return of the thriving restaurant business right here in our community,” McBath said.
Entities eligible to apply include restaurants, food stands, food trucks, food carts, caterers, bars, saloons, lounges, taverns and snack and nonalcoholic beverage bars.
Other businesses including bakeries, breweries and microbreweries, taprooms and tasting rooms, wineries, distilleries, inns and licensed businesses of a beverage alcohol producer where the public may taste, sample, or purchase products may also apply, but must make at least 33% of gross receipts from onsite sales of food and beverages.
The Restaurant Revitalization Fund application portal can be accessed at https://restaurants.sba.gov/requests/borrower/login/. Participating POS providers include Square, Toast, Clover, NCR Corporation (Aloha). Entities that work with Square or Toast do not need to register beforehand on the portal.
