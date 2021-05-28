A current DeKalb County Jail inmate was behind the threat of an explosive device yesterday at the DeKalb County courthouse in downtown Decatur, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.
The suspect has been identified as 47 year-old Joseph Michael Caquette of Atlanta, Georgia.
The judicial complex and several nearby businesses were evacuated May 27 for hours as law enforcement authorities from five agencies and Homeland Security performed a security sweep in search of the device. None was not found.
An investigation is underway following an emergency evacuation of the DeKalb County courthou…
According to records, Caquette is in custody at the DeKalb County Jail, where he is being held without bond on a felony charge. The sheriff’s office has arrested Caquette on a warrant charging him with terroristic threats and acts, a misdemeanor.
“Not only did this individual commit an additional offense while already in custody, but he wasted valuable local law enforcement resources with his threat to life and property in our community,” Sheriff Melody M. Maddox said.
The operation involved some 60 law enforcement personnel from the Decatur Police Department, the DeKalb County Police Department and DeKalb Police K9 units, the Marshal’s Office, MARTA Police and Homeland Security.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.